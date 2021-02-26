ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €425.83 ($500.98).

