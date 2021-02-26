Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 51,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 144,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

