Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insider Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 121 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $14,898.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

