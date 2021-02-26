Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

AANNF stock remained flat at $$7.09 during trading on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

