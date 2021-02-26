Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $1.31 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38.

