Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,458 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 191,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.