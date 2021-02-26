Ark (ARK) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $147.85 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,610,582 coins and its circulating supply is 127,489,685 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

