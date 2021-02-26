Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.49. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

