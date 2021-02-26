argenx (ARGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the quarter.

ARGX traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

