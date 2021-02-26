Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($7.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

