Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $471.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

