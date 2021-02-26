Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

ACA traded down $10.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 985,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.