Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $37.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,920. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

