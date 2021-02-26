ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.58

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 92076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.75 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

