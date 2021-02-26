Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price rose 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 3,718,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,210,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

