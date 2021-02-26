Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

ABUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,491. The company has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

