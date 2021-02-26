Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $17.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 5,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after buying an additional 917,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.