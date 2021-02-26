Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Trading Up 16.2%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s stock price was up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 4,755,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,922,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

