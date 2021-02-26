Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.28–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $47-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.96 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.36.

AAOI stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 1,832,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

