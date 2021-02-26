Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 12.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $684,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $35,396,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 225,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $6,538,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.80. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

