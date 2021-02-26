Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APPN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.75.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $168.97 on Thursday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,121.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 153,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.