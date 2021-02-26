Apostolos Zafolias Sells 2,266 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $24,178.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,171.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 1,148,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,590. The company has a market cap of $441.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

