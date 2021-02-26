Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 20,397,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 30,903,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

APHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,807,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aphria by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aphria by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

