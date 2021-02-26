Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target raised by CIBC from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of APHA opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

