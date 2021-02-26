Aperio Group LLC Sells 445 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Timken worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

