Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 327,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 261,724 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 67.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $639,691.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,289.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,667. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $61.14 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

