Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 823.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

