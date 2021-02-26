Aperio Group LLC Buys 12,622 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avnet by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 375,995 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 812,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

