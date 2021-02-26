Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $48.17. Approximately 794,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 632,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,869 shares of company stock worth $5,519,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.