Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.53

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 1386541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

