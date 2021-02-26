Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE AM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 96,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

