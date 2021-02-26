ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.44-6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.44 – $6.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.56. 22,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,175. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $326.00.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

