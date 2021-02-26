ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

