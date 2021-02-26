AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.
NYSE AU opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
