Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE AND traded down C$3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,710. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.26.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

