Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of AVXL opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $907.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

