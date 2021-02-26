AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 10,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,813. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $764.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

