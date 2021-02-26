Analyzing Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) & ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Interups alerts:

This table compares Interups and ZIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZIX $173.43 million 3.04 -$14.65 million $0.15 61.73

Interups has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZIX.

Profitability

This table compares Interups and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interups N/A N/A N/A ZIX -3.64% 63.79% 6.18%

Risk & Volatility

Interups has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Interups and ZIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIX 0 0 5 0 3.00

ZIX has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Interups.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIX beats Interups on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Interups Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interups and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.