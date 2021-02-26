Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. 3,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

