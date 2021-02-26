Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $68.08

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of SMTC traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 315,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

