Analysts Set Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Price Target at $1.50

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NBRV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,803. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

