Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Price Target at €100.21

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €85.10 ($100.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is €90.52 and its 200 day moving average is €93.14.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.