Analysts Set Expectations for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

BLUE stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

