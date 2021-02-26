Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $15.54

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

AGNC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 797,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

