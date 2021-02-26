Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,872. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,280,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,967,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

