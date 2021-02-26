Analysts Issue Forecasts for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

