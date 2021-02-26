Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In other news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.