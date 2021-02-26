Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $248,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,185,126 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vapotherm by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Vapotherm by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 1,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $599.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.