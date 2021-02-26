Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report $436.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.79 million and the highest is $463.30 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $845.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 1,138,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,613. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

