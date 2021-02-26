Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report $163.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.40 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $272.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $714.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exterran during the third quarter worth $255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. 234,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,312. Exterran has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

